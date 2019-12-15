Play

McCourty (groin) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Bengals.

McCourty has missed two of the last three contests due to a groin injury, and he was only able to play four snaps on defense Week 14. A timetable for the veteran cornerback's return remains undisclosed.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories