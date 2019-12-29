Play

McCourty (groin) is officially inactive for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dolphins.

McCourty aggravated the groin issue in last week's win over the Bills, and could be held out as a precaution heading into the playoffs. In any event, with the 32-year-old set to miss the contest, J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones appear to be in line for an uptick in snaps.

