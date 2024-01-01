Bentley recorded seven tackles (five solo) in the Patriots' 27-21 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
With this performance, the sixth-year pro exceeded 100 tackles for the third consecutive season. Bentley has 104 tackles, including 4.0 sacks, three passes defensed and a forced fumble in 2023.
More News
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Notches eight stops in Week 16 win•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Good to go for Week 16•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Will play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Questionable after limited practice•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Eight stops in loss•