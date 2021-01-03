Bentley (shoulder) is active heading into Sunday's game against the Jets.
Bentley's shoulder injury forced him to miss his third game of the year Monday night against the Bills, but he's powered through the issue in time for New England's season finale. The 24-year-old enters Sunday's divisional tilt having already established career highs in tackles (83), QB hits (three), sacks (1.5) and pass deflections (two).
More News
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Considered questionable•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Unavailable Monday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Deemed questionable for MNF•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Exits Week 15•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Ready for TNF•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Pops up on injury report•