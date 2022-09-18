Bentley (back) was able to return to the field during Sunday's game against the Steelers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Bentley's ability to return against Pittsburgh appears to indicate that he only sustained nothing more than a minor back issue earlier in the game. Nevertheless, it will be worth monitoring his status on New England's first injury report of Week 3 this coming Wednesday.
