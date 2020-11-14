Bentley (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Ravens.
Bentley was able to practice in a limited fashion all week, so he has a good chance to return to action after missing last week's close win over the Jets. The third-year linebacker out of Purdue has made seven starts this season and racked up 45 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups in the process.
More News
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Won't play Monday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Hampered by groin injury•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Managing groin issue•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Records career high in stops•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Path to playing time opens up•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: All clear Sunday•