Bentley (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.
Bentley's shoulder injury held him out of last week's loss to the Bills. He was subsequently limited at practice all week and looking like a true game-time decision. Anfernee Jennings would presumably draw another start at inside linebacker should he ultimately have to sit out.
