Bentley (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Bills, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Bentley was a limited participant in practice all week after suffering a shoulder injury in last Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. The 24-year-old has 83 tackles through 12 games. Anfernee Jennings (shoulder) is the next man up at inside linebacker. He's also considered questionable, so the team may need to call up a linebacker from the practice squad.
