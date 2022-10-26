Bentley recorded 10 tackles (six solo) with one for a loss in Monday's 33-14 loss to the Bears.

Bentley collected double-digit tackles for the second time this season, while playing a season high 95 percent of the team's defensive snaps. His 10 combined tackles led the way for the Patriots defense and brought him to a total of 42 on the season. He'll look to add to that total Sunday against the Jets.