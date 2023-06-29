Bentley signed a two-year extension with the Patriots on Thursday, worth $18.75 million with $9 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bentley was entering the final year of a two-year deal signed last March. The 26-year-old led New England with 125 tackles (62 solo) last season, and should now remain an integral part of the team's defense beyond just the 2023 campaign.