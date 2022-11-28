Bentley logged eight tackles (three solo) during the Patriots' 33-26 loss to the Vikings on Thursday.
Bentley had a relatively inconsistent start to the season but has now recorded at least eight tackles in four of his last five appearances. During that time, the 2018 fifth-rounder has generated 40 tackles (23 solo), including a sack, along with an interception and a pass defense.
