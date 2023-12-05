Bentley recorded eight tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers.
Bentley was an active man in Week 13, finishing tied for the team lead with eight stops. The linebacker has compiled 24 tackles, including three sacks, while also forcing a fumble over the last three games he's played in.
