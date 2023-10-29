Bentley (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Dolphins.
Bentley was already up to six tackles (four solo) on the game before leaving with a hamstring injury. Mack Wilson has replaced Bentley at linebacker and will see an increased workload on defense for as long as Bentley is not on the field.
