Bentley exited Sunday's loss to the Saints with a knee injury.
Bentley left Sunday's game late in the fourth quarter and did not return. Mack Wilson took over at inside linebacker with the 27-year-old out, and Bentley's status will need to be monitored heading into next week's game against the Raiders.
