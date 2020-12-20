Bentley (arm) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Miami.
It's unclear how Bentley suffered the injury, but he was forced to exit the contest in the second quarter. The Purdue product has had an outstanding season, racking up 79 tackles (45 solo), 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups through 11 games. As long as Bentley is sidelined, Anfernee Jennings is expected to see an increased snap count.
More News
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Ready for TNF•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Pops up on injury report•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Team's top tackler by wide margin•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Ready for Week 11•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Won't face Ravens•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Considered questionable for SNF•