Bentley recorded nine stops (five solo), including a tackle for loss, during Sunday's 23-21 win versus the Dolphins.
Bentley came short of 10 tackles for the first time in four weeks. However, he continued to pace the Patriots in tackles Week 18, and he has now logged a team-high 118 tackles over 16 games this season. This also marks a new career high for tackles in the linebacker's five-year tenure with New England.
More News
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Posts season high in tackles•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Records sack among 10 stops Sunday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Leads team in tackles Monday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Effective in loss•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Team-high nine tackles•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Team-high nine tackles•