Bentley (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Broncos.
Bentley has played through a knee issue over the past couple of weeks and will do so once again Sunday. He's accumulated 89 tackles (42 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and a forced fumble over 13 games this season.
