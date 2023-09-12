Bentley recorded nine tackles in Sunday's 25-20 loss versus Philadelphia.
Bentley led New England in tackles in a game where they held the Eagles to under 100 rush yards, an impressive feat. He's well on his way to his third consecutive 100-tackle season, but draws a pass-heavy offense in Week 2 versus Miami.
