Bentley (groin) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Bentley exited last week's game against the Bills with a groin injury, and he's been limited through the first two practices this week. He has one more practice Saturday to upgrade to full participation, otherwise, he'll carry an injury tag into Monday's divisional tilt against the Jets. Cassh Maluia is expected to start at inside linebacker if Bentley can't go.

