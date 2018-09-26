Bentley (undisclosed) will be placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.

Bentley saw snaps on defense and special teams in each of New England's games to begin the season. The fifth-round rookie seemed on track to carve out a key role in the team's defense, but will miss at least the next eight weeks on injured reserve. Expect John Simon and Brandon King to receive increased rotational and special teams snaps in Bentley's absence.