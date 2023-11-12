Bentley (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

With Bentley, who has logged 68 tackles in nine games to date, sidelined Sunday, look for Jahlani Tavai and Mack Wilson to fill his linebacker spot versus Indianapolis. Bentley will now target a potential return to action in Week 12, following the Patriots' bye.