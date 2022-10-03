Bentley tallied nine tackles (three solo) during the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Bentley didn't record many solo tackles during Sunday's matchup, but his nine total tackles led the team and represented his highest mark of the season. Over the first four games of the season, he's racked up 25 tackles (10 solo), including a sack.
