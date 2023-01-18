Bentley played in 17 games and compiled 125 tackles (62 solo), three sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery during the 2022 season.

Bentley had the best season of his career, setting new highs in tackles and sacks while also recording his first interception since 2018. The 26-year-old led the Patriots in both solo and total tackles while finishing fourth in sacks. With one more year remaining on his contract, the 2018 fifth-round pick should be locked in as one of New England's starting inside linebackers for next season.