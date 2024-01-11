Bentley recorded 114 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 16 games with the Patriots during the 2023 season.

Occupying a starting linebacker slot, Bentley led the Patriots in tackles this past season, while marking his third straight 100-plus tackle effort for the team. Bentley remains under contract with New England through the 2025 campaign, and is thus slated to reprise his key role in the defense next season, a context that should continue to result in enough production from the 2018 fifth-rounder to merit fantasy attention in IDP formats.