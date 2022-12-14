Bentley logged 10 tackles (three solo) in Monday's 27-13 victory over the Cardinals.
Bentley continued to pace the Patriots' defense in tackles, as he finished with a game-high in stops versus the Cardinals. The 255-pound linebacker also notched five stops against Arizona's running backs, even though the team would up with just 22 total rushes to 41 combined passing attempts. Bentley now has now accumulated 87 tackles while also playing at least 70 percent of defensive snaps in all but three of New England's games this season. He should take on a big role Week 15 against a Las Vegas offense that ranks 10th in rushing yards per game (128.5).
