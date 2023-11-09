Bentley (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Bentley has started all nine games for New England, playing 87 percent of the defensive snaps. He's tallied 68 tackles (35 solo), three pass breakups, three sacks and five tackles for loss on the year. The Patriots will do battle with the Colts and Jonathan Taylor in Germany this Sunday.
