Bentley (toe) was limited at practice Thursday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Bentley suffered a toe injury during Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Dolphins that caused him to watch Wednesday's practice from the sidelines, but his return to Thursday's session in any capacity is an encouraging sign that his injury isn't considered too serious. The 255-pound linebacker is coming off a team-high seven tackles and an added sack in Week 1, and his participation during Friday's practice should provide more clarity regarding Bentley's availability Sunday against the Steelers.
More News
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Team's top tackler Sunday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Takes the field•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Back with New England•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Leads team in tackles•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Will not return•