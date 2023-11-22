Bentley (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Bentley sat out of the Patriots' loss against the Colts in Week 10 before New England's bye in Week 11, but he was able to start the new week off on the right foot by practicing Wednesday. If he can upgrade to full participation Thursday or Friday, he could avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
More News
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Inactive Sunday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Questionable to suit up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Limited Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Shows no slowdown in win•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Will play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Questionable for Sunday•