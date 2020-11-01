Bentley exited Sunday's loss to the Bills due to a groin injury.
Bentley totaled five tackles and a sack before exiting during the second half. The 24-year-old was considered questionable to return, and the game ended about 10 minutes after the injury was announced.
More News
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Records career high in stops•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Path to playing time opens up•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: All clear Sunday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Officially questionable•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Out for season•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Wearing cast and sling•