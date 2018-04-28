Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: New England selects in fifth

The Patriots selected Bentley in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 143rd overall.

Bentley (6-foot-2, 246 pounds) was a combine snub, but the Purdue product has a promising prospect profile. He was a four-year starter for the Boilermakers and closed out his career with 97 tackles (11.5 for loss) in 2017 before showing adequately at the Purdue pro day, posting a 4.75-second 40 and an encouraging 7.12-second three-cone drill. The Patriots have options at linebacker potentially blocking his way onto the field, but guys like Bentley sometimes rise higher than people initially expect. He's unlikely to make a big impact as a rookie, in any case.