Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: New England selects in fifth
The Patriots selected Bentley in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 143rd overall.
Bentley (6-foot-2, 246 pounds) was a combine snub, but the Purdue product has a promising prospect profile. He was a four-year starter for the Boilermakers and closed out his career with 97 tackles (11.5 for loss) in 2017 before showing adequately at the Purdue pro day, posting a 4.75-second 40 and an encouraging 7.12-second three-cone drill. The Patriots have options at linebacker potentially blocking his way onto the field, but guys like Bentley sometimes rise higher than people initially expect. He's unlikely to make a big impact as a rookie, in any case.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...