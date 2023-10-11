Bentley (knee) was not on New England's injury report Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.
Bentley exited last week's shutout loss to the Saints with a knee injury but appears to be healthy again. The 27-year-old is now slated to suit up against the Raiders on Sunday and will look to help slow down Josh Jacobs.
More News
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Exits game Sunday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Six tackles in win•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Great opening game•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Earns extension•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Leads team in tackles•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Falls shy of double-digit tackles•