Bentley tallied eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 26-23 victory versus the Broncos.

Bentley tied for the team lead in stops in the contest, bouncing back from the modest three-tackle output he posted against Kansas City in his previous game. The veteran linebacker entered the weekend as questionable due to a knee injury, but he was able to log all but one of the Patriots' 69 defensive snaps. Bentley has posted a career-high 4.0 sacks on the season, and he needs three more tackles to hit the triple-digit mark for the third straight campaign.