Play

Bentley is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a knee injury.

Bentley was limited at practice all week and is looking like a true game-time decision. The Patriots are thin at linebacker depth, so Shilique Calhoun could potentially be called to back up inside linebacker as well as the outside should Bentley ultimately be unable to go.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories