Bentley is in line to see more action in the Patriots defense this coming season, NESN's Zack Cox reports.

With Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts having left via free agency and Donta Hightower having opted out of this season, Bentley's inside linebacker responsibilities are slated to grow in 2020. Most notably, he'll be tasked with replacing Hightower as the Patriots' defensive play-caller. Bentley, who turns 24 later this month, logged 44 tackles in his second season with New England in 2019, but the 2018 fifth-rounder is bound to see a spike in production in his expanded role and could emerge as a reliable IDP.