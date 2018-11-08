Bentley (biceps) won't be activated from injured reserve this season, thus ending his 2018 campaign, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Bentley has been out since Week 3 due to a biceps injury and hasn't seen the field since. The Patriots already used their two IR with designation to return spots on Duke Dawson (hamstring) and Rex Burkhead (neck), so Bentley is the odd man out. In just three games this season, the rookie carved out a nice role with the team, racking up 14 tackles (nine solo) and one interception. Now that Bentley is officially done for the year, John Simon should continue to get extra snaps at linebacker.