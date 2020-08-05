Bentley is in line to see more action in the Patriots defense during the upcoming season, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

With Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts having left via free agency and Donta Hightower having opted out of this season, Bentley looks primed for more reps at inside linebacker in 2020. Most notably, he'll be tasked with replacing Hightower as the Patriots' defensive play-caller. Bentley, who turns 24 later this month, logged 44 tackles in his second season with New England in 2019, but he's bound to see a spike in production in his expanded role and could emerge as a reliable IDP option.