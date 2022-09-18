Bentley (back) was ruled questionable to return during Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Bentley was ultimately able to suit up versus Pittsburgh after he suffered a toe injury in Week 1, but he now appears to have sustained a new unspecified back injury at some point during Sunday's contest. The 26-year-old finished as New England's leading tackler (109) in 2021, so Jahlani Tavai and Mack Wilson will likely have to fill prominent roles at inside linebacker for the time being against the Steelers.
