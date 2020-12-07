Bentley (groin) was a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Bentley missed a pair of games earlier this season due to a groin injury, and it may be lingering, as he logged a season-low 35 percent snap share in Sunday's 45-0 win over the Chargers. With a short week, his status is uncertain for Thursday's game against the Rams. Anfernee Jennings likely will step in if Bentley can't go.
More News
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Team's top tackler by wide margin•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Ready for Week 11•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Won't face Ravens•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Considered questionable for SNF•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Won't play Monday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Hampered by groin injury•