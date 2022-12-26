Bentley registered 12 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 22-18 defeat against the Bengals.
Bentley posted at least 10 tackles for the sixth game this season and the third time in the last three weeks. The 26-year-old has seen prominent playing time in all but one game this season, though he played every defensive snap for the first time Week 16. The linebacker also notched one of his season-high 12 tackles while playing on special teams Saturday, and his 109 tackles this season is 42 more than New England's next closest defender Kyle Dugger. Expect Bentley to continue serving as the team's top tackler versus Miami this coming Sunday.
