Bentley (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.

The 27-year-old linebacker is in jeopardy of missing his second game in a row after logging a week of limited practice sessions, as he continues to nurse a hamstring issue. Bentley has been an integral part of New England's defense this season, starting nine games and recording 68 total tackles, including five tackles for loss and three sacks. If he's unable to suit up Sunday, Mack Wilson will likely get the start at inside linebacker.