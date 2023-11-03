Bentley (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against Washington.
Bentley suffered the injury during last Sunday's loss to the Dolphins and worked as a limited participant at practice this week. Mack Wilson would likely take on an increased role for New England if Bentley is unavailable.
