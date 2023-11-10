Bentley (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Bentley was limited at practice the entire week, putting him in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season in Week 10. If he can't go Sunday, Mack Wilson could see more work at linebacker in Germany.
