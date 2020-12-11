Bentley (groin) is officially active for Thursday's game against the Rams.
Bentley popped up on the injury report this week after dealing with the lingering groin issue, but he wasn't in danger of missing the contest. Despite seeing just 35 percent of defensive snaps in last week's win over the Chargers, Bentley is expected to handle a starting role at inside linebacker for the game.
