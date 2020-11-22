Bentley (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
The 24-year-old was sidelined the past two games by the groin injury, but he'll be back on the field for Week 11. Besides the game in which he suffered the injury, Bentley has played at least 80 percent of defensive snaps when available for the Patriots this season.
