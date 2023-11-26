Bentley (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Giants.
Bentley will return after a one-week absence, which is good news for the Patriots' linebacker corps. The Purdue product should step back in at inside linebacker, where he's notched 68 tackles, three sacks and three passes defended in nine games this season.
