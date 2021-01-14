Bentley finished the 2020 season with 90 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 13 games.

In his third NFL season, the 2018 fifth-rounder saw regular action at inside linebacker, when healthy. Bentley's 2021 fantasy upside hinges largely on what moves the Patriots make to shore up their linebacker corps, as well as whether veteran Dont'a Hightower -- who opted out this past season -- returns to the mix.

