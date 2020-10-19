Bentley posted 12 tackles and a half sack in Sunday's 18-12 loss to the Broncos.
Bently was named the Patriots' starting inside linebacker during training camp, and he got off to a modest start to 2020, recording at least four tackles but no more than six stops in each of the first four games. The third-year pro exploded Sunday, though, leading the team in tackles and reaching a new career high in the process. He had plenty of opportunities since the Broncos' running backs carried 32 times, so this performance could be tough to replicate in a different game script.
More News
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Path to playing time opens up•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: All clear Sunday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Officially questionable•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Out for season•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Wearing cast and sling•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Heading to IR•