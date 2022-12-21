Bentley racked up 10 tackles, including a sack, in Sunday's Week 15 loss to the Raiders.
Bentley led the Patriots in tackles in the contest, finishing with 10 for the second straight week. He's hit that exact mark on five different occasions this season and leads New England with 97 total stops in 14 games. Bentley is well on pace to surpass the career-best mark of 109 tackles that he recorded last year. He's already collected a career-high three sacks in 2022.
