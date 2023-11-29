Bentley recorded two solo tackles, including a sack, in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Giants.

Bentley was making his return to the field after missing the team's Week 10 loss to the Colts with a hamstring injury, picking up where he left off, registering his third sack over his last two active contests. The linebacker has now compiled 70 total tackles, including a career-high four sacks, while deflecting three passes and forcing a fumble over 10 games in 2023.