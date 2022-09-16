Bentley wasn't listed on the injury report Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Bentley didn't practice Wednesday due to a toe injury, but he progressed to a limited participant Thursday and was full go Friday. The 2018 fifth-round pick managed to lead the Patriots in tackles (seven) and record a sack despite playing just 43 of 60 defensive snaps in the season-opening loss to Miami. He's expected to be a key piece of New England's defense in 2022 after posting 109 tackles across 16 games last year.
